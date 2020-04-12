|
Barbara "Bobbi" Jo (Kozina) Henry
Barbara "Bobbi" Jo Henry, 73, of Toledo, Ohio passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Joe & Smokey Kozina. After graduating, Bobbi would work as a hair dresser for over 50 years, owning her shop, Bobbi's Boutique in East Toledo for many years and working at Shear Pleasure Salon before retiring. She was an avid photographer, gardener and nature lover. Bobbi also enjoyed feeding/watching birds at her many feeders. There wasn't an animal or critter she didn't love. Most of all, she cherished spending time with family at her Nettle Lake cottage.
Bobbi is survived by her husband of 40 years William H Henry; children, Michael Reever, Michelle (Tod) Phillips, Brianne (Bryan) Goetz, Crystal (Jeremy) Gleason, Brandon (Destiny) Henry; grandchildren, Michael and Melissa Reever, Stephanie Warner, Baylee Goetz, Mallory Gleason, Braxton Henry; great-grandchildren, Larissa and Eric Bock II; sisters, Jackie (Charles) Collins and Lori (Rick) Kipker; along with many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by parents; Joseph J Kozina and Florence (Smokey) Kozina; brother, Joseph Kozina Jr. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020