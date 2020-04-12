Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jo "Bobbi" (Kozina) Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jo "Bobbi" (Kozina) Henry Obituary
Barbara "Bobbi" Jo (Kozina) Henry

Barbara "Bobbi" Jo Henry, 73, of Toledo, Ohio passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Joe & Smokey Kozina. After graduating, Bobbi would work as a hair dresser for over 50 years, owning her shop, Bobbi's Boutique in East Toledo for many years and working at Shear Pleasure Salon before retiring. She was an avid photographer, gardener and nature lover. Bobbi also enjoyed feeding/watching birds at her many feeders. There wasn't an animal or critter she didn't love. Most of all, she cherished spending time with family at her Nettle Lake cottage.

Bobbi is survived by her husband of 40 years William H Henry; children, Michael Reever, Michelle (Tod) Phillips, Brianne (Bryan) Goetz, Crystal (Jeremy) Gleason, Brandon (Destiny) Henry; grandchildren, Michael and Melissa Reever, Stephanie Warner, Baylee Goetz, Mallory Gleason, Braxton Henry; great-grandchildren, Larissa and Eric Bock II; sisters, Jackie (Charles) Collins and Lori (Rick) Kipker; along with many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by parents; Joseph J Kozina and Florence (Smokey) Kozina; brother, Joseph Kozina Jr. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -