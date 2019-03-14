Barbara Joyce Mohr



Barbara Joyce Mohr, age 80, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1938 in Toledo, OH to John and Wanda (Walczak) Socha. Barbara worked as a travel agent for Travel Port for 19 years, retiring in 2001, and before that in the Credit Department at Jacobson's Department Store, Franklin Park. A 60 year parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, she was very involved there as a Eucharistic Minister and Rosary Group member. She was also a dedicated volunteer at "Heartbeat" and a foster parent for Catholic Charities. Barbara loved traveling, being out and about with her longtime friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she truly lived life to the fullest.



Barbara is survived by her daughters, Shari (Joe) Sontchi MD, Michelle (David Snowdy) Mohr, and Barbara (Jeffrey) Johnson; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Roberta) Socha; son-in-law, Marcel Maddaluno; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Eugene Mohr; and daughter, Christina Maddaluno.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be given to or . Condolences can be shared with the family at



Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019