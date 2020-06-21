Barbara June MartinoOur mother, Barbara June Martino, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was born in Mattoon, Illinois to Richard and Thelma Copeland. She married our father, Toni Martino in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2018. She passed on what would have been Toni's 100th birthday.Mom had that special quality to easily make friends in any situation and would endear them for a lifetime. Her friends, neighbors, and many nieces and nephews were always welcome in her home and were usually met with open arms and great, plentiful food. She enjoyed her many trips to Hamilton in Canada, Mattoon, IL and Newark, OH to visit the many close family members. She was also fortunate to realize her dream to travel to Castiglione A Casauria in Italy and Melbourne, Australia to visit extended family members of our father – trips she held dear to her heart.In her early years, mom worked at Tiedtke's and Grants in downtown Toledo. She also worked at the Toledo Post Office for a couple of years at Christmas time. She loved doing ceramics and reading novels. Mom raised us in our formative years in the time that housewives were the norm, but once we were in school, she did work a part time job at Balduf's Thrift Store in Maumee. She worked not so much for the income, but more for the opportunity to meet new people every day. That is what made her happy. She also served as a Girl Scout Leader at OLPH for a couple of years. She has had long lasting relationships with family, friends, and neighbors that have kept her smiling each and every day.Mom is survived by her children, Gina, Anita, and Mike (Meanette); grandchildren, Damien and Austen; great-grandchildren, Emery T. Pierce and Ethan Vineyard-Martino; and brother, Rick Copeland. Importantly, she leaves another love of her life, Topo, her beloved cat of 16 years.While we all feel a tremendous loss of such a great mom, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, we know we are better to have been in her life and she in ours.Please join us in celebrating her life well lived from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614.In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Natures Nursery at 7790 Co. Rd. 152, Whitehouse, OH 43571.Additionally, a celebration of life reception will be held at the Martino residence on Pennelwood Dr. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Food and beverages will be served.We would like to extend a special Thank You to Lisa and Karen for all their help with mom over the last two years, as well as Tracy & Mike for their care and special friendship. You have become family. Thank you!