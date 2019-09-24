|
|
Barbara L. Dunn
Barbara L. Dunn, age 83, of Sylvania, passed away September 20, 2019 at Sunset Village. Barb was born November 9, 1935 in Toledo to Al and Alice (Eakins) Swanbeck. She was employed with the Salad Galley 7 years before her retirement. Barb enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking and listening to music.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Dunn, Terri (Gary) Poland, Thomas Dunn; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolores Falise and brother, Dick Falise.
In accordance with Barb's wishes services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Barb's memory.
To leave a special message for Barb's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019