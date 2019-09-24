Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Dunn


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Dunn Obituary
Barbara L. Dunn

Barbara L. Dunn, age 83, of Sylvania, passed away September 20, 2019 at Sunset Village. Barb was born November 9, 1935 in Toledo to Al and Alice (Eakins) Swanbeck. She was employed with the Salad Galley 7 years before her retirement. Barb enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking and listening to music.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Dunn, Terri (Gary) Poland, Thomas Dunn; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolores Falise and brother, Dick Falise.

In accordance with Barb's wishes services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Barb's memory.

To leave a special message for Barb's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.