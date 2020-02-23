|
|
Barbara L. Eriksen
Barbara L. Eriksen, 87 of Elmore, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born on February 13, 1933 in Sandusky, OH to Eugene and Mildred (Barger) Charles. Following graduation from high school, Barbara attended the Toledo School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. On November 17, 1956 she married Leif Thomas Eriksen in Toledo OH. Barbara and Tom raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage until Tom passed in February of 2016. Barbara had continued to practice nursing until she and Tom started a family with the birth of their son in 1958. Later she was the co-owner along with Tom for twenty plus years, of Eriksen's Office Supply in Bowling Green. In her free time, she enjoyed crafts, that included: knitting, sewing, and card making. She liked to attend musicals and played bridge, having belonged to the same bridge club since the 1960's. However, it was spending time with her family and friends that gave her the most joy in life.
Barbara is survived by her children, Leif Timothy Eriksen of Woodville, Lynn (Mark) Mazur of Hudson, OH and Susan (Ray) Hernandez of Banning CA; grandchildren, Ashley Eriksen, Rachel Eriksen, Emma Frisch, Kelsey Mazur, Hannah Mazur and Natalie Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Mariah and Alex Berman; brother, Jeff Charles of Sugar Creek, OH. In addition to her husband Tom, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Lesica.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service that will be announced at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020