|
|
Pastor Barbara L. Fleming
Pastor Barbara L. Fleming, 73, of Clay Center, Ohio passed away January 2, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. She was born August 6, 1946 in Kettle Island, Kentucky to Murphy James and Mary V. (Ridner) Hensley. Barbara graduated from Mason Consolidated Schools in 1964. Her life was filled with wanting to learn more and teach more about our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 54 years, Pastor James Fleming; children, Thomas (Rachel) Fleming, Christopher (Lori) Fleming, Rebecca Kekes, Cheryl (Darius) Faroughi, Carol (Thomas) McGeorge; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way, who were the light of her life; sister, Frances "Tootsie" (Daniel) Longsworth; and sister-in-law, Cindy Hensley; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Kathleen Hensley; and brother, Garrett Hensley.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the family to receive guests after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Clay Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020