Barbara L. Markley
Barbara L. Markley, 75, of Martin, died in the morning on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was born May 12, 1944, on the family farm in Martin to Wilbur H. and Lucille E. (Emmerich) Markley. Barb retired as a secretary working at Cimarron Trucking in Genoa. She was a very active member of Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston, having been a past trustee and Sunday School teacher; she sang in the choir and was the children's Christmas program coordinator for 12 years as well as being involved with the children's activities. Barb was also an active member of the Friendly Center of Toledo, a board member and secretary for the Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union, SCRAP board member and past secretary and a board member of "Friends of Camp Sabroske." One of her favorite activities was being very involved in the Genoa Civic Theatre.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Wendell (Janice) Markley of Martin; nephew, Carl (Brianne) Markley of Martin; niece, Emily (A.J.) Tan of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and great nieces, Meghan, Norah and Jinelle Markley. Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St. Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston with interment to follow in Elliston Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Barb may be given to Zion United Methodist Church, 18045 W. William St., Graytown, OH 43432. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfunerahomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019