The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Elliston, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Markley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Markley


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Markley Obituary
Barbara L. Markley

Barbara L. Markley, 75, of Martin, died in the morning on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was born May 12, 1944, on the family farm in Martin to Wilbur H. and Lucille E. (Emmerich) Markley. Barb retired as a secretary working at Cimarron Trucking in Genoa. She was a very active member of Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston, having been a past trustee and Sunday School teacher; she sang in the choir and was the children's Christmas program coordinator for 12 years as well as being involved with the children's activities. Barb was also an active member of the Friendly Center of Toledo, a board member and secretary for the Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union, SCRAP board member and past secretary and a board member of "Friends of Camp Sabroske." One of her favorite activities was being very involved in the Genoa Civic Theatre.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Wendell (Janice) Markley of Martin; nephew, Carl (Brianne) Markley of Martin; niece, Emily (A.J.) Tan of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and great nieces, Meghan, Norah and Jinelle Markley. Her parents preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St. Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston with interment to follow in Elliston Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Barb may be given to Zion United Methodist Church, 18045 W. William St., Graytown, OH 43432. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfunerahomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now