C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
United Vision Baptist Church
821 E. Manhattan Blvd
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
United Vision Baptist Church
821 E. Manhattan Blvd
Barbara Lee Bell

Barbara Lee Bell Obituary
Miss Barbara Lee Bell

Miss Bell, 82, passed November 29, 2019. She is survived by children, Darrell L. and Jeffrey E. Bell, Rashon L. Stallworth and Retha D. (Joe) Martin. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 12 noon Monday, December 9, 2019, at the United Vision Baptist Church, 821 E. Manhattan Blvd., 43608, preceded by a 11:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Perry Harris, III, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019
