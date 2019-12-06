|
Miss Barbara Lee Bell
Miss Bell, 82, passed November 29, 2019. She is survived by children, Darrell L. and Jeffrey E. Bell, Rashon L. Stallworth and Retha D. (Joe) Martin. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 12 noon Monday, December 9, 2019, at the United Vision Baptist Church, 821 E. Manhattan Blvd., 43608, preceded by a 11:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Perry Harris, III, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019