|
|
Barbara Lee Hewett
Barbara L. Hewett, 73, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019. Barb was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 19, 1945 to Jessie and Mary (Toth) McEwen. Barb worked as a cahier with Gladieaux Lumber for many years. She enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time with her animals. Surviving are her children, Tracey Skiver, Jonathon Skiver, and Josette (Mark) Swafford; grandchildren, Christopher, Zoelee, Mayzie, Adam, Gabrielle, and Iowan; and great-grandchildren, Braden Travis, Melissa, and Lillian. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private funeral services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019