Barbara Lynn (Campbell) Allen
BARBARA LYNN CAMPBELL-ALLEN was born on September 2, 1942 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She was raised in Rotherwood/Kingsport, Tennessee. It was there that she professed her life in Christ and was baptized. She attended Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church.
Barbara moved to Toledo, Ohio where she worked as Director of Sales at Goodwill Industries. In 1980 Barbara began her career with Toledo Public Schools where she served as Counselor of Students and Dean of Students, respectively. She attended the University of Toledo and earned a Master's Degree of Education in Secondary Education in 1985 and a Master's Degree of Education in Guidance and Counseling in 1989.
Barbara has always been active in her community and held many leadership positions for numerous civic and professional organizations including: Save Our Children, Inc., New Union of Blacks to Improve America (NUBIA), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., N.A.A.C.P., and the Black Women's Democratic Caucus. In addition, Barbara conducted community workshops focusing on career skills to assist young adults in preparing for and retaining employment. She was a member of the Medical College of Ohio Commission on Admission Committee and a volunteer for the Adult Literacy Program.
Barbara was a member of Family Baptist Church where she met, and in 1981, married Roy E. Allen, Sr. The two later went on to become the Pastor and First Lady of Family Church Without Walls.
In 2006, Barbara became a widow, and in 2010 she moved to Floresville, Texas to be with her immediate family. She united with Mt. Zion First Baptist church under the leadership of Pastor Otis I. Mitchell.
On Friday, January 24, 2020 Barbara held hands with her only child, and answered God's call to Glory. She was 77 years old.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Crockett Hagen Campbell and Gladese Stafford-Campbell, her husband of 25 years, Pastor Roy E. Allen, Sr.; brother, Jerry H. Campbell and sister, Marilyn Louise Lockett. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her daughter, Lynette De'Selle Sawyers-Holston and devoted son-in-law, Kenneth Calvin Holston, Sr.; grandchildren, Kenneth "Kenny" Calvin Holston, Jr. and Kali Lynn Holston-Seydo (Bereket); great-grandchildren, Gabriella Holston-Bott, Kenneth "KC" Holston-Bruton III, Berklyn Seydo, Solianna Seydo, and Kenlyn Seydo; mother-in-law, Hattie Allen; brother-in-law, Bobby Lockett; sister-in-law, Jessie Warren; nephews, Robert "Skeebo" Lockett and Tyrone Campbell (Celina), and other extended family members and special friends.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020