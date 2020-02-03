|
(News story) Barbara Lynn Campbell-Allen, a Toledo Public Schools counselor and dean of students who through the schools, the Family Church Without Walls, and her work in the community helped guide the lives of many, died Jan. 24. She was 77.
She died from complications of multiple sclerosis, her daughter Lynette Sawyers-Holston said.
After a stint as director of sales at Goodwill Industries, Mrs. Campbell-Allen started a long career in TPS in 1980, serving in schools such as Start High School and the former Macomber-Whitney Vocational Technical High School. She began her career as a counselor and also served as a dean of students.
She always wanted to work with students one on one.
"Her whole goal was helping students to get the tools and skills they needed," Ms. Sawyers-Holston said.
That guidance work, especially with young people, didn't stop when school was out of session. She and her late husband, the Rev. Roy Allen, were known as "givers and helpers" in the community, her family said, and she would guide someone through such tasks as building a resume.
"She's always been somebody in the community that wanted to help people be their best self," said granddaughter Kali Holston-Seydo, adding, "She became a mother of a lot of kids and people in her community."
She was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Big Stone Gap, Va., to Crockett Campbell and Gladese Stafford-Campbell, and was raised in Kingsport, Tenn., before moving to Toledo, where she graduated from Libbey High School.
She attended both East Tennessee State University and the University of Toledo, where she earned master's degrees in both secondary education and guidance and counseling.
She married Mr. Allen on Aug. 8, 1981. He was an assistant principal at Libbey High School and a principal at the former Old West End Junior High School.
He became pastor in 1995 of Family Church Without Walls at Indiana and Junction avenues, and she became "first lady" of the church. The church was founded by the influential Rev. Floyd Rose, who served a term as the local NAACP chapter president.
She served as a maternal figure for the congregation, Ms. Holston-Seydo said.
"When people would have problems or have a fork in the road, she's the one they would seek out for advice and guidance," she said.
The wife and husband were deeply involved in their communities. Mrs. Campbell-Allen was a member of the NAACP, the Black Women's Democratic Caucus, Save Our Children, New Union of Blacks to Improve America, and Delta Sigma Theta.
She and her husband helped ensure members of the community were registered to vote.
"Their focus was the African-American community and educating them that it was important for them to vote to be able to have a voice," Ms. Sawyers-Holston said.
Mrs. Campbell-Allen moved to Floresville, Texas, to be with family.
Mr. Allen died in July, 2006.
Surviving are her daughter, Lynette Sawyers-Holston; grandchildren, Kenneth Holston, Jr., and Kali Holston-Seydo; and five great-grandchildren.
Services were held Wednesday in San Antonio.
The family suggests tributes to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 3, 2020