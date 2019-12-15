Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Driftmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Driftmeyer


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Driftmeyer Obituary
Barbara M. Driftmeyer

Barbara M. Driftmeyer, 79, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Manor at Perrysburg. She was born December 27, 1939, in Toledo. Barbara held various positions over the years, including waitress, one of the first women truck drivers', GNC and Truck and Van-Land. Barbara loved to garden.

Barbara is survived by sons, Ken (Donna) Driftmeyer and Tom (Cindy) Driftmeyer; grandchildren, Destiny, Kyle and Kaitlyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry Driftmeyer and infant son, Hayden.

According to Barbara's wishes, there will be no services.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -