|
|
Barbara M. Driftmeyer
Barbara M. Driftmeyer, 79, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Manor at Perrysburg. She was born December 27, 1939, in Toledo. Barbara held various positions over the years, including waitress, one of the first women truck drivers', GNC and Truck and Van-Land. Barbara loved to garden.
Barbara is survived by sons, Ken (Donna) Driftmeyer and Tom (Cindy) Driftmeyer; grandchildren, Destiny, Kyle and Kaitlyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry Driftmeyer and infant son, Hayden.
According to Barbara's wishes, there will be no services.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019