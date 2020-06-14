Barbara M. Horninger



Barbara M. Horninger passed away with family at her side on June 2, 2020 at St. Andrews Health Campus in Batesville, Indiana. Barbara was born on July 10, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence J. and Marie Nopper. Barbara graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1950 and earned a bachelors degree in Education from the University of Toledo. Upon graduation, she worked at Nopper Homes and Kenwood Supply Company, the family businesses. She met Charles F. Horninger of Toledo and the couple wed on September 15, 1956. They lived and worked in Toledo until 1998 when they moved to Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida.



Barbara was an active volunteer at Ladyfield School, Notre Dame Academy and the Sisters of Notre Dame. She and her husband travelled around the world and enjoyed taking cruises together. Barbara loved her family, her adopted Italian family, her friends, the ocean and her beloved puppies.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Bach (Brian) of Annapolis, Maryland; sons, Thomas Horninger (Mary) of Brookville, Indiana and William Horninger (Lee) of Boynton Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Timothy Bach, Amelia Horninger Jarrett, Matthew Horninger, Decker Horninger, Taylor Horninger and Caleigh Horninger; great grandchildren, Julia Jarrett and Benjamin Jarrett, and her sibling, James Nopper of Toledo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and granddaughter, Julia Horninger.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 9, 2020 at St. Coleman Catholic Church in Pompano, Florida. She was laid to rest at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale beside her husband, Charles.



The family requests that donations be made to either the Julia Horninger Memorial Music Scholarship Fund, c/o Oldenburg Academy, One Twister Circle, Oldenburg, Indiana 47036 or The Sisters of Notre Dame, 3912 Sunforest Court, Suite B, Toledo, Ohio 43623. Arrangements were handled by Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, Fort Lauderdale. Florida. Please visit their website for more information or to leave a memory of Barb.





