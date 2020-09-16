Barbara M. Sharp
Barbara M Sharp, 82 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Sunday September 13, 2020 in the Manor of Perrysburg. Born February 5, 1938 in Maumee, Ohio to Frank and Emma (Vereecke) Schnapp. Barbara worked in the food service department at Reynolds and Hawkins Elementary for the Toledo Public Schools. Previously Barbara for the Lake of the Woods Apartments in Sales and maintenance and the Ohio State Patrol as a dispatcher at the Airport Hwy Station.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; son, Darryl Sharp; sister, Dolores Maddox. Surviving are her son, Gregory Sharp; daughters, Dawn Mallett, Theresa Sharp; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
A private family gathering will take place in the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne with graveside services to be held in St. Joseph Cemetery Maumee, Ohio Please view and sign Barbara's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.comwww.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com