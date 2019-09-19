|
Barbara (Zak) Madrzykowski
Barbara passed away peacefully September 13, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and was reunited with Jerry, her loving husband of 43 years. Barb was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School where she made unforgettable friendships that lasted a lifetime. Barb retired in 2008 after 19 years at Macy's. Barb was a devoted parishioner of St. Hedwig's Church until its closing. She volunteered for many years at the St. Hedwig Festival along side a dedicated group of Polish women making pierogis. Barb was also a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church for the past 20 years and served her parish through the funeral luncheon program. The happiest times of Barb's life were spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. These included family trips to Cedar Point, Niagara Falls, Virginia Beach, Smokey Mountains and Florida.
Barb is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Tina) Madrzykowski, Jodi (Joe) Gajdostik and Jay (Lesley) Madrzykowski; her grandchildren, Kelsey (Matt), Adam, Karli, Alexa, Rowan, Gabby and great granddaughter, Jenna. She was blessed to still share her life with her twin brother, Ron (Roni) and sisters, Christine and Terry. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura Zak; her sisters, Ursula, Florence, Delphine and brothers, Edward and Richard Zak.
Family and friends will be gathering Saturday, September 21, from 9-11am at Regina Coeli Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to or The Ronald McDonald House of NWO. Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019