Barbara Mae Amundsen



Barbara Mae (Frontz) Amundsen age 83 of Zephryhills, FL passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 6, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Lawrence and Naomi Frontz.



Barbara was a graduate of Whitmer High School. She was an LPN, Graduating Toledo School of Nursing. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her travels which took her to most countries in Europe and many of the Caribbean Islands.



Barbara is survived by her brother, Albert "Larry" (Ann) Frontz; and sister, Carol (Glen) Boos; sons, Kenneth (Karen) Pfeifer, Daniel Pfeifer and Raymond (Cindy) Pfeifer; daughters, Carole (Robert) Whitmore and Deborah (Pat) Pfeifer; Grandsons, Eric (Rachel) Pfeifer, Nicholas (Melissa) Whitmore, Scott Pfeifer; granddaughter, Melissa (Justin) Creps; great granddaughter, Hazel Pfeifer and her best friend, caretaker and confidant Linda Carpenter. She was preceded in death her husband James Amundsen.



A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Gulfside Regional Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Rd., Zephryhills, FL 33541



Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary