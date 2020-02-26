The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Barbara Mae Donovan


1924 - 2020
Barbara Mae Donovan Obituary
Barbara Mae Donovan

Barbara Mae Donovan, age 96, passed away February 24, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg with her loving family by her side. She was born January 16, 1924 in Toledo to the late Harry and Edna (Fifer) Woods. Barb was employed at The Toledo Hospital as the secretary in the laundry department for many years and previously as a waitress at the former Lou's Diner. She was a longtime member of Countryside Wesleyan Church and the Odd Fellows/Rebekah Lodge. Barb also enjoyed playing cards and Bunko. She loved to crochet and her weekly visits with the ladies from church.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter; and three grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Karen), William (Judy), Susan (David) Sampson and Stanley (Jeannie); twelve grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchildren.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.) with Rebekah Lodge services at 7:30 pm. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Countryside Wesleyan Church, 9957 Summerfield Rd., Temperance, MI 48182.

Many thanks to cousin, Pat Lieberman; friends, Karen Dorman and Chris Aldrich; and the staff at Otterbein for their love and support.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
