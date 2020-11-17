Barbara Marie Kaczanowski
Barbara (Kwiatkowski) Kaczanowski, age 90, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 in Sunset Village, Sylvania. She was born on September 27th, 1930, to Mary (Kulczak) and Valentine Kwiatkowski in Toledo.
She married Richard Kaczanowski on January 17, 1953. They met while dancing, and exchanged letters while he served in the Korean war. In one, he mentioned "when I get back, we should think about getting married." He joked that when he returned from the war "she had the whole wedding planned." Richard and Barbara were inseparable throughout their long marriage.
Their daughter Karen was born in 1958. Barbara was overjoyed when two more girls were added to the family; granddaughters Kelly and Kate were born in 1984 and 1989. The family was small but tight-knit, spending every Thursday and Sunday together.
Barbara's primary role was always that of a caregiver. She helped raise her younger siblings, and doted on her daughter and granddaughters. Even in the last days of her life, she was always making sure Karen had a jacket in case it got cold.
Barbara worked for Toledo Jewelers Supply Co. for thirteen years. In her free time, she loved travel, shopping, and socializing. Barbara and Richard were founding members of Regina Coeli Parish. They enjoyed dancing and bowling. She met with her card club for over 40 years.
Barb was surprisingly feisty for someone so small. She was always a favorite resident in her retirement community, charming aids and nurses with her kind and gentle nature.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Karen Caventer; grandchildren, Kelly (Drew) Wood and Kate (Brent) Caventer-Teall; her great-grandchildren, Tabitha and Scott Wood; her sister, Beverly Walczak; nephew, Alan Walczak and niece, Deborah Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her brother, Tom Kwiatkowski and twin, Norman Kay; her parents; and her son-in-law, Scott Caventer.
Funeral services will be privately held this week in Regina Coeli Catholic Church with interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please share condolences at www.sujkowski.com