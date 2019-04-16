|
|
Barbara Marks
Barbara Ann Marks, age 73, of Toledo, died April 12, 2019 at her son's home in Bradner, OH. She was born December 29, 1945 in KY to Elihew (Georgia Wilson) Lee. She retired as a claims processor at Medical Mutual. She was a member of Crosspoint Community Church.
Survived by sons, Robert E. (Lawana) Marks, George W. (Tammy) Marks and Douglas Marks; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Eldridge, Bonnie Stevens and Loretta Brown; brothers, Wayne, George, Elihew, Jr. and David Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert in 2005, and brother, Donald Lee.
Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Thursday from 2-8 PM where Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Burial, Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville. Online condolences: blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019