Barbara N. Aeschliman



Barbara N. Aeschliman, 89, formerly of Genoa, died Thursday evening, March 7, 2019 at Otterbein-Portage Valley in Pemberville, OH. Barbara was born November 1, 1929, in Wauseon, OH, to Dorr and Alice (Baker) Phillips. On July 7, 1948, in Springfield, MA, she married Dennis Aeschliman, Jr., who preceded her in death November 11, 2011. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa. Barbara had worked at the Genoa Library for several years and for a short time at the Genoa Savings & Loan. Barbara was an avid reader and a member of two bridge clubs in Genoa and enjoyed traveling. But most of all she loved her family very much!



Barbara is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Donn) McGuire, Diane Skevington, Beth (John) Bermudez, Mary (Tony) Janis and Karel Hasselbach; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her parents, husband, and sisters, Rebecca Pond and Mary Lou VonSeggern, preceded her in death.



Visitation for Barbara will be 5:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 S. Main St., Genoa, with interment to follow in Clay Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 S. Main St., Genoa, OH 43430; or Otterbein-Portage Valley, 20311 Pemberville Rd., Pemberville, OH 43450. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Otterbein-Portage Valley and to Southern Care Hospice for the care and compassion given to Barbara.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019