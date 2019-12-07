|
|
Barbara Nancy Lasko
Barbara Nancy Lasko, 90, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born June 11, 1929, in Toledo. Barbara was previously employed with Hostess Bakery and retired from Northwood Schools where she worked in the cafeteria.
Barbara is survived by sons, Nick, Mark (Connie) and Jeff (Teresa); grandchildren, Joshua and Adam (Kelsey); great-grandchildren, Colton and Trucker; sister, Sylvia; niece and nephew, Barbara and Stephen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; parents, Raymond and Louella Bolton and brother, Nick Large.
According to Barbara's wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 7, 2019