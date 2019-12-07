Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Barbara Nancy Lasko


1929 - 2019
Barbara Nancy Lasko Obituary
Barbara Nancy Lasko

Barbara Nancy Lasko, 90, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born June 11, 1929, in Toledo. Barbara was previously employed with Hostess Bakery and retired from Northwood Schools where she worked in the cafeteria.

Barbara is survived by sons, Nick, Mark (Connie) and Jeff (Teresa); grandchildren, Joshua and Adam (Kelsey); great-grandchildren, Colton and Trucker; sister, Sylvia; niece and nephew, Barbara and Stephen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; parents, Raymond and Louella Bolton and brother, Nick Large.

According to Barbara's wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County Humane Society.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 7, 2019
