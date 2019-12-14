Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara R. Wood


1938 - 2019
Barbara R. Wood Obituary
Barbara R. Wood

Barbara R. Wood, 81, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Otterbein at Pemberville. She was born on August 15, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Edward and Ruth Boos. Barbara worked many years as an L.P.N.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Deborah) Wood and Jeffrey (Chris) Wood; grandchildren, Sonia, Jaclyn, Audrey, Alyson, and Matthew; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene and special friends, Phyllis and Evelyn. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brothers, Jim and Ed and her sister, Jackie.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel on Sunday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019
