Barbara R. Wood
Barbara R. Wood, 81, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Otterbein at Pemberville. She was born on August 15, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Edward and Ruth Boos. Barbara worked many years as an L.P.N.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Deborah) Wood and Jeffrey (Chris) Wood; grandchildren, Sonia, Jaclyn, Audrey, Alyson, and Matthew; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene and special friends, Phyllis and Evelyn. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brothers, Jim and Ed and her sister, Jackie.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel on Sunday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019