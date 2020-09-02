Barbara Rose Empcke
Barbara Rose Empcke, 89, of Oak Harbor, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on July 15, 1931, in Fremont, OH, to William and Rosetta (Michael) Kramer. On October 7, 1950, she married Glenn F. Empcke and he preceded her in death in 1989. Barb was a homemaker and previously worked at the McDonald's in Fremont years ago. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor and the Sarah Circle at church. She was also a former member of the Oak Harbor Lions Club. Barb enjoyed bowling, needle work, knitting, and crafts.
Barb is survived by her sons, Glenn "Butch" (Marlene) Empcke, John (Judy) Empcke and Patrick "Pat" (Vera) Empcke; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and sister, Agnes "Marlyn" Detzel. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter and brothers, William and Walter Kramer.
Visitation for Barb will be Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, with interment to follow in Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions in memory of Barb may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor or the Alzheimer's Association
