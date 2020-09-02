1/1
Barbara Rose Empcke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Rose Empcke

Barbara Rose Empcke, 89, of Oak Harbor, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on July 15, 1931, in Fremont, OH, to William and Rosetta (Michael) Kramer. On October 7, 1950, she married Glenn F. Empcke and he preceded her in death in 1989. Barb was a homemaker and previously worked at the McDonald's in Fremont years ago. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor and the Sarah Circle at church. She was also a former member of the Oak Harbor Lions Club. Barb enjoyed bowling, needle work, knitting, and crafts.

Barb is survived by her sons, Glenn "Butch" (Marlene) Empcke, John (Judy) Empcke and Patrick "Pat" (Vera) Empcke; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and sister, Agnes "Marlyn" Detzel. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter and brothers, William and Walter Kramer.

Visitation for Barb will be Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, with interment to follow in Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions in memory of Barb may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
We at Riverview Memory Care Unit are going to miss Barb so much! She was a joy & a spitfire all wrapped up in one! She loved my little black dog Maci so much & always asked where I got her because she wanted one just like her! It was a pleasure meeting all of the family! You are all so wonderful! Prayers be with you!
Keri Toll
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved