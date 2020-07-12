1/2
Barbara S. Hernandez
1942 - 2020
Barbara S. Hernandez

"For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep in all ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands."

Barbara S. (Eckerman) Hernandez, 77 of Oregon, Ohio passed peacefully on July 7, 2020. She came into this world on August 28, 1942, first child of Willis and Eleanor (Young) Eckerman, who preceded her in death.

Barbara graduated from Genoa High School in 1960. She married Raul "Roy" Hernandez on August 12, 1965. Barbara was a secretary for Ottawa Chemical and later worked for Toledo Public Schools where she was a Para for special needs children and cared deeply about the children.

Her first love was for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Second was her love of books and music, with a thirst for knowledge and beauty.

Barbara is survived by her loving family, husband, Raul "Roy" Hernandez; son, Nicholas "Nick" Hernandez; daughter, Melinda S. Hernandez; she is also survived by her 5 grandchildren who loved their "Mima", Zachery, Kathy, Crystal, Eddy, and Angel "Nisito" and one great grandchild, Janelle; sister Marsha (Bill) Clark; brother Craig (Alanna) Eckerman.

There will be no visitation and inurnment will be private at Lake Township Cemetery. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Barbara's memory may make it to the charity of the donor's choice. Assisting with arrangements Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
