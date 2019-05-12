Barbara Schwanger



Barbara Schwanger, age 98, of Toledo, passed away May 7, 2019 at Rosary Care Center. Barbara was born May 26, 1921 in Toledo to Fred and Alice (Baer) Starkey. She was employed as a physical education teacher at Woodward High School for 21 years retiring in 1980. Barbara was a former member of Central Methodist Church, Monroe Street Methodist Church and currently of Angel's Landing. She was the 1941 May Queen at UT representing her Sorority Phi Theta Psi and President of the Women's Assoc. She loved spending 71 summers at Devil's Lake where she was the "Matriarch of Paradise Park". She also enjoyed playing pool, playing cards; especially bridge with the Crazy 8's and also spending time with her family. Barbara will be remembered for her outgoing spirit and love of people.



In addition to her parents and sister Marilyn, Barbara was also preceded in death by her loving husband Roy of 58 years with whom she loved to travel. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn B. Ketchmark, Nancy S. (Robert) Finan; grandchildren, Kelley (Conrad Sauerwald) Ketchmark, Andrea (Ted Bentley) Ketchmark, Andrew (Monica) Finan, Daniel (Elle) Finan and six great grandchildren.



The family will receive guests Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.



The family would like to thank the staff of Rosary Care Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care and support.



Memorial contributions may be made to Angel's Landing in Barbara's memory.



To leave a special message for Barbara's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019