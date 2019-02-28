Barbara Smith



Barbara Smith, aged 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the presence of family at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. Born September 3, 1926 to Leslie and Mary Ellen Rogerson, Barbara was a 1944 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. After graduation, she worked for many years while raising a family in East Toledo with her husband, Louis Bigley. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper at National Finance Company, but spent most of her working years in the real estate business, sometimes as a salesperson, other times as administrative staff. It was at Etchen Real Estate (later Rubin Realty) where she met and later married Donald J. Smith. They lived in Perrysburg the remainder of her life, assisting Don's brokerage business and raising their son, Brad. A woman of keen intellect with a sense of humor that spanned Johnny Carson to Monty Python, Barbara was an avid reader, a devotee of crossword puzzles, and a former officer with the Perrysburg League of Women Voters.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; brother, Ken Rogerson; and eldest daughter, Dyane Greenwood Gaylord. She is survived by three children, Keith Bigley, Cheryl Christy, and Brad (Anita Crane) Smith; grandchildren, Nicholas Christy, Nathan Christy, Sean Greenwood, Kelly (Greenwood) Rollins, Michele (Greenwood) Rice; and more than a dozen great and great-great grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank Daylene Scott, Home Instead Senior Care, and Kingston Residence of Perrysburg for providing care and companionship to Barbara in her later years.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH. Online condolences to the family may be made at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019