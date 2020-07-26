Barbara Stoll Klammer
07/15/1956 - 07/17/2020
Barbara Stoll Klammer, age 64, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Toledo on July 15, 1956, to William and Evelyn (Dority) Stoll.
Barbara was a graduate of the University of Toledo, where she earned both her Bachelor's degree and MBA. She graduated from Woodward High School (74'). Throughout her career she worked at Owens Illinois and Nekoosa Packaging. A highlight was when she served as a member of the audit staff, traveling across the country. Barbara later went on to found Sherson Technologies serving as President alongside her husband, Dale Klammer, as its Vice President. Barbara also was an active member in the church community, belonging to First Presbyterian Church in Maumee, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee, and earlier, Providence Lutheran Church in Holland, Ohio throughout the years. She enjoyed volunteering in Sunday School teaching children. She also enjoyed accompanying her mother in earlier years to DAR and Daughters of 1812.
Barbara's great joy was to be around her family whenever she could, often hosting many of her children's friends as well. The Klammer household was a place of bright congregation. Her children remember many nights crowded around the kitchen, cooking classic family recipes and learning their way around the cribbage board. Barbara also enjoyed traveling, where the family looked forward to a new adventure every year. She will be remembered for her big heart, loving spirit, and sharp mind. She also will be remembered for her impressive speed in solving crosswords and murder mysteries - but most importantly - her love of family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Maumee Cancer Center (Flower Hospital) for her excellent care, Heartland Hospice, and the beautiful individuals of Home Instead.
Surviving is her daughter, Shaina Klammer; son, Chris Klammer; father, William Stoll; brothers, Jeff Stoll and Mike (Kathy) Stoll; step-children, Kevin Eckes, Chad Eckes and Katie Erickson; and step-grandchildren, Peyton Eckes and Grace Erickson. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Klammer; mother, Evelyn (Dority) Stoll and brother, Greg Stoll.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E Broadway St, Maumee, OH, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitors may arrive starting at 10:00AM to greet family, with the service beginning at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
