Barbara Sue Jasinski
Barbara Sue Jasinski, 66, of Northwood, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Perrysburg Center after fighting PKD for 23 years with the last 10 years on dialysis. She was born on October 2, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Dorothy Ray. Barbara was a 1971 graduate of Whitney High School. She worked as a loan officer for Toledo Trust for 20 years. Barbara then helped open the Office Max store in Northwood, before retiring after 10 years of service. She was an avid Steelers, Buckeyes, and Tigers fan. She was a long time sun worshiper and loved the pool. She was also a ferocious reader. Barbara will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Mike Jasinski; sons, Stephen Jasinski, and Matthew (Emily) Jasinski; siblings, Judith Kaczmarek, and James (Pamela) Ray, Jr; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Janice Puhl.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Additional visitation and friendship will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. where services will follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at both Hospice of Northwest Ohio and her crew at Northwood Devita.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020