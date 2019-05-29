Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N Stadium Rd.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N Stadium Rd.
Barbara Teresa Cech


1945 - 2019
Barbara Teresa Cech Obituary
Barbara Teresa Cech

Barbara Teresa Cech, 73, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on May 25, 2019, at Promedica Ebeid Hospice. Barb was born on October 24, 1945 in Lubeck, Germany to Zbigniew and Janina (Goroczko) Bojerski. Barb's family was the center of her life; she was a loving mother, sister and grandma.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ladimer Cech; her parents, and brothers, James, Zigmund, and John Bojerski. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ladd; sons, Mathew, Jakub and Lucas; daughters-in-law, Maureen, Cindy and Heather; grandchildren, Corrin (Dan) Peyton, Jordan (Madison) Gonzales, Anna Gonzales, Austin Cech, Jonah Cech, Grace Cech, Daniel Cech, Madelyn Cech, Nicholas Cech, Xavier Cech, AvaMarie Cech, and Gabriel Cech; great-grandchildren, Christian Peyton, Kazley Alt, Jade Hawk, Adrian Peyton and Ezra Gonzales; siblings, Paul (Gayle) Bojerski, Richard Bojerski, Elizabeth Molick, Marlena Bacik, Krystyna Walick, and Markus Bojerski.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N Stadium Rd. at 11 a.m. on Thursday where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019
