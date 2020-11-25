Barbara Tubbs
Barbara O. Tubbs, 83 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Aspen Grove, Lambertville, MI. Barb was a former proprietor of the P & B Service Station and Buddies Convenience Store, formerly at Secor and Sterns Road in Lambertville, for over 20 years. The daughter of Paul and Irene (Evans) Domigan she was born March 12, 1937, in Temperance. She married Francis "Pete" Tubbs July 16, 1955, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Erie, MI. He preceded her in death in 1988. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance.
Barb loved her family and would do anything for her kids. She was the most generous person you would ever know, even if she didn't have it she would try to give it to you.
She is survived by her loving children, Dennis (Linda) Tubbs, Bill (Debbie) Tubbs, Brenda Whittaker, Scott (Tara) Tubbs; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family. She was also preceded in death by her son, Christopher in 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Temperance, with burial following in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Erie, MI. Special thank you to Aspen Grove Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
