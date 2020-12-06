1/1
Barbara Walker
1928 - 2020
Barbara Walker

Barbra Walker, 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. Born on August 23, 1928 to Dr. Casmir Czarnecki and Helen (Pozniak) Czarnecki. Barbara was a proud RN who retired from both St. Vincent Hospital as well as The Toledo Clinic.

Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her Father, mother, and stepmother, Frances (Dibbling); as well as her sister, Jayne (Lewandowski). A proud sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she is survived by her children, Juli (Walker) Stachura and Stephen (Karen) Walker; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Lahna, Jeremy (Gina) Stachura, Melvin (Margaret) Stachura III, and Alexander Walker; and her sisters, Patricia Sue Andrews, Joyce Roller, 8 great grandchildren, numerous niece's and nephew's.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna on Wednesday, December 9th at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Family will hold graveside services and celebration of life in spring 2021. Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine of Sienna Parish or St. Ursula Academy.


Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna
