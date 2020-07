Barnett "Nettie" BanksBarnett Banks was born in Dumas, Arkansas on November 3, 1931. She departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life in Monclova, Ohio.A walk through viewing will take place Monday, July 6th from 12 noon – 1 p.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home Inc. Chapel, 1626 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. All restrictions regarding social distancing including face masks will be requested. Funeral Service will be private.