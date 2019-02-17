Barney Cook



George Bernard "Barney" Cook, 78, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on February 13, 2019. Barney was born May 2, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to George W. and Ruth (Kopp) Cook.



His family moved to Gas City, Indiana during the war and then returned to Toledo where Barney went to Ladyfield for elementary school. He attended Ottawa Hills for both junior and senior high school and graduated in 1958. Barney loved to play basketball on the varsity team, and playing the guitar with his friends. He attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1963. Barney worked for Owens Illinois in Toledo after graduation, and later moved with the company to California and the Bahamas. After his time in the islands, he attended Ohio State for graduate school and received his MBA. He returned to Owens Illinois and continued his career in many divisions until he had the opportunity to join Merrill Lynch in 1983 until he retired in 2014.



Barney worked extremely hard, but also liked to relax and enjoy life. He loved wintering in Naples, Florida for 18 years, playing golf and bocce, traveling, listening and dancing to good music, driving corvettes, boating on the Maumee River and Lake Erie, cheering on the Buckeyes and grilling a good steak. He leaves behind his loving wife Jackie of 49 years, daughter Katie (Justin Orr), and sons Randy (Molly) and Bruce (Rose), and grandchildren Maggie, Colin, Alexendra, Chris and Tiffany.



A celebration of Barney's life will be held at a later date in Toledo, Ohio.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019