Barton Charles Fair
Barton Charles Fair, 73 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, OH. A proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, he worked 36 years as a sheet metal worker for Local #33. The son of Charles and Mary Ann (Trick) Fair he was born June 3, 1946 in Toledo. On October 9, 1987 he married Sue Gabsdyl.
Barton was a huge Michigan football fan, enjoyed classic cars, watching western movies and playing golf. He loved his family and spending time up North.
Barton was a member of the Lyn Weeman American Legion Post #514 Ida, Lambertville Post #9656, Local #33, Commodore Club and the Ossineke Eagles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; children, Amy (Todd Thiel) Fair, Greg (Tammy) Fair, Dana Mullins, Eric Fair; brothers, Bob, Kevin; grandchildren, Aubrey, Jared, Sydney Fair, and Adam and Carys Thiel. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlene and Joann.
Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI where Military Honors will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. by Lambertville Post 9656.
Cremation has been held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VVA.org, Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019