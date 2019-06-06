Home

Barton Earl Richley


1936 - 2019
Barton Earl Richley Obituary
Barton Earl Richley

Barton Earl Richley, 82, of Williamsburg, MI passed away on May 23, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH and lived there for over 50 years. He, along with his family, spent their summers on Elk Lake. He and his wife retired to Williamsburg, MI. He was laid to rest at Circle Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg, MI.

Barton Richley was a chemical engineer who retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass. He liked working on cars and was a handyman around the house. He also played jazz trombone and loved to sing and listen to music.

He is survived by his two daughters, Barb Winkler and Sandy Kroh; grandson, Devin Kroh; grand daughter-in-law, Whitney Kroh and great granddaughter, Thea Kroh. He will be missed here on earth, but his life will be celebrated in Heaven.

If anyone would like to honor Barton, please give a donation to in his name. Please mail your check to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or call 1-800-822-6344. Please write the following ID code on your correspondence so that the donation will be in the name of Barton Richley, ID #11651161.

Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
