|
|
Beatrice A. "Bea" Himmelein
Beatrice A. "Bea" Himmelein, age 93, of Holland, formerly of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility. She was born on September 5, 1925 to Emil and Caroline (Bruns) Goschke in Saginaw, MI. Bea retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield as a secretary after many years. She had been a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church where she played the organ for many years. Bea volunteered for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed gardening and liked doing Sudoku puzzles. Bea will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Himmelein; and 6 siblings. Bea is survived by her loving children, Marvin (Carol) Himmelein, Barbara Himmelein and Lori (Jim) Stephen; grandchildren, Melanie (Paul) Stutzenstein, Michael (Ann) Himmelein, Erin (Jason) Reno, and Jenna (Casey) Miller; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Kaitlyn, and Adam; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Astor House and Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility for all of their love, care and support given to Bea and her family through this difficult time.
To leave a special message for Bea's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019