Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Himmelein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice A. "Bea" Himmelein


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice A. "Bea" Himmelein Obituary
Beatrice A. "Bea" Himmelein

Beatrice A. "Bea" Himmelein, age 93, of Holland, formerly of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility. She was born on September 5, 1925 to Emil and Caroline (Bruns) Goschke in Saginaw, MI. Bea retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield as a secretary after many years. She had been a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church where she played the organ for many years. Bea volunteered for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed gardening and liked doing Sudoku puzzles. Bea will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Himmelein; and 6 siblings. Bea is survived by her loving children, Marvin (Carol) Himmelein, Barbara Himmelein and Lori (Jim) Stephen; grandchildren, Melanie (Paul) Stutzenstein, Michael (Ann) Himmelein, Erin (Jason) Reno, and Jenna (Casey) Miller; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Kaitlyn, and Adam; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Astor House and Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility for all of their love, care and support given to Bea and her family through this difficult time.

To leave a special message for Bea's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now