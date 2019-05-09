Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Beatrice A. Orlowski


1930 - 2019
Beatrice A. Orlowski Obituary
Beatrice A. Orlowski

Beatrice A. Orlowski, age 89, of Toledo, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1930 to Paul and Cora (Aumiller) Orlowski in Toledo. Beatrice worked as an office manager for Metropolitan Life and various doctor's offices in the Toledo area. She was a parishioner of the former St. Anthony Church where she also was the church secretary. She was a member of many organizations, including: The Society of St. Anthony, American Legion Przybylski Post 642 where she was past President, Catholic War Veteran Auxiliary Post 639, Alliance of Poles, and the 40/8.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn (Paul) Cherry and brothers, Henry, Melvin, Edward and Clement. Surviving are her sisters, Mary Ann (Robert) Burzynski and Joan Orlowski; and many dear nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit on Friday from 2-8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Hyacinth Church at 10:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial tributes directed to Veterans or the Toledo Zoo.

Messages of condolence may be directed to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019
