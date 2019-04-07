Home

Beatrice A. Plewa


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice A. Plewa, 94, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. Beatrice was born on February 8, 1925 to Frank and Catherine (Sieja) Plewa. Beatrice worked at Champion Spark Plug for over thirty years. Surviving are sisters, Eileen, Bernie, Sophie, Mary Ann; and brother, Frank; nieces, nephews, friends and especially her very good friends at Advanced Health Care where she resided for several years. Special thanks to Marisa Ruggiero and Viviana Ruggiero-Burton for their friendship and assistance to our Aunt Bea for many years. Beatrice donated her body to science, so she could continue to give to others as she did her entire life. Services will be private.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
