Beatrice A. "Bea" RyanBeatrice A. "Bea" Ryan, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Thanksgiving afternoon at Flower Hospital. She was born to Doy and Goldie (Reynolds) Harris in Chelyan, West Virginia. Bea graduated from East Bank High School and Stautzenberger College. For many years she worked at both WTOL and Dr. Mohammad Ahmed's office. Bea was a longtime active member at of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. She was an avid golfer and volunteered at the Jamie Farr Golf Classic Tournament every year. Bea also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. Her smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T. Ryan; and siblings, Richard Harris, Clifford Harris and Katherine Coyne. Left to cherish Bea's memory is her nieces, Terri (Mark) Daniels, Christine (Rick) Kimmey and Diane (Paul) Burek; 8 great-nephews and nieces; longtime fiancé, Joseph Weisberg; beloved fur baby, Tippy; and many dear friends.The family will receive guests on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Mass of Resurrection beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560. Interment will be private.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the church or the Toledo Humane Society.To leave a special message for Bea's family, please visit