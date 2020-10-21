1/1
Beatrice Ann Guthrie
1927 - 2020
Beatrice Ann Guthrie

Beatrice Ann Guthrie, age 92, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, at the Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center. Beatrice was born November 27, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to John Joseph and Hedwig "Hattie" (Sulewski) Jurski. Beatrice was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. On June 19, 1946, she married Grady Cleveland Guthrie at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Toledo.

Beatrice worked for Food Towne as a bookkeeper and manager for many years at the Toledo Airport Motel. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and served as the church treasurer. She was also a member and past President of the Rosary & Altar Society, past member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479 Ladies Auxiliary and The Delta Eagles. Beatrice loved spending time with her grandkids.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Grady, Jr. (Sandra) Guthrie of Sun City, FL, Edward (Amy) Guthrie of Holland, OH; daughters, Judith "Judy" (Harold) Rieger of Swanton, OH, Patricia Eitniear (Bill) Dick of Waterville, OH, Delores (Butch) Garling of Swanton, OH, and Barbara (Rick) Smith of Delta, OH; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Grady, Sr.; son, John Guthrie; daughter, Carolyn Gowing; son-in-law, James Gowing; grandson, David Rieger; brother, Donald "Jim" Jurski; and sisters, Mary Ann Jurski and Florence Jacobs.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21st from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
