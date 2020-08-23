Beatrice Collins09/13/1949 - 08/16/2020Beatrice Collins, 70, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, August 16, 2020, at her home. She was born September 13, 1949, in Parkin, Arkansas, to Lee Andrew Fields and Erma Anderson.Beatrice was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmther, sister, daughter and friend. She loved to sing, read her bible and shop! Beatrice had the bigget smile that would light up any room; she was a true child of God with the sweetest spirit and a heart of Gold!Beatrice was preceded in death by her dear husband of 47 years, Joseph Collins; mother, Erma (Anderson) Harris; father, Lee Andrew Fields; Michael Harris, Scottie Harris, Samuel Fields and James Harris.She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Jodie Fields, Kristie Fields, Mel Fields and Betsy Collins; Kevin Lee, beloved daughter-in-law, Lisa(Lovie) Fields; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; Beatrice was the oldest of 15 children, 9 brothers and 5 sisters, a host of beloved nieces, nephews; beloved brother-in-law, Roosevelt Collins.Special thanks to her beloved sisters that took part in her care during this season of her life, Mae McDuffy, Mary Hayworth and Vicki Harris, Special regards to her beloved friends, Barbie (Herman) Harrison and Anne Bey.Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 12:00pm, preceded by a 11:00am Wake, at The House of Day Funeral Service, due to COVID 19, 50 seating rule will be enforced.