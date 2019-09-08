|
Beatrice "BeBe" Faunce
Beatrice "BeBe" Faunce died on August 31, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1921 to Beatrice Kohn Ruihley and Elliot Forest Ruihley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Hartwell Faunce, her parents and her son Greg. She is survived by her son, Gary (Judy) Faunce; brother, Wayne Ruihley; granddaughter, Amy (Mike) Greenlease; grandsons Jeffery and Chris Faunce and four great grandchildren.
There will be no viewing or memorial service. Interment will be private. Please visit walterfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019