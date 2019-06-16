Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E Alexis Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E Alexis Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Zielinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Helen Zielinski


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Helen Zielinski Obituary
Beatrice Helen Zielinski

Beatrice Zielinski, a loving mother, mother- in- law and aunt was born October 12, 1923 to Charles and Helen (Blochowiak) Klatt and passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was married to her beloved husband Daniel Zielinski on May 21, 1949 and he passed away on December 26 1984.

Bebe as she was lovingly known was born and raised in the same family home that her mother and grandparents lived and was the fourth child of five siblings. She was pre-deceased by her parents and grandparents; brother Daniel who passed away during WWII in 1944 at age 23; brother and sister-in-law Leonard & Sultana Klatt; her partner in crime, sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Gilbert Rollins; and her beloved brother Robert who recently passed away on May 15, 2019.

Bebe is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Kowalski; son Michael (Carol) Zielinski; sister -in-law Kay Klatt; and many nieces and nephews.

Bebe was employed at the former Craftmaster Corporation and the Spitzer Building as an office cleaner. After leaving Craftmaster she looked forward to the picnics held with her former co-workers. She was a personable and fun lady who with husband Danny hosted many memorable parties at their homes on Tecumseh St, Nebraska Ave and Branleigh St. Reading was a favorite pastime and she enjoyed her weekly hair appointments at Em's Beauty Salon in South Toledo, going to casino's to play the Betty Boop slot machines, knitting and sewing.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E Alexis Rd with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to a . Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now