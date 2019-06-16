Beatrice Helen Zielinski



Beatrice Zielinski, a loving mother, mother- in- law and aunt was born October 12, 1923 to Charles and Helen (Blochowiak) Klatt and passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was married to her beloved husband Daniel Zielinski on May 21, 1949 and he passed away on December 26 1984.



Bebe as she was lovingly known was born and raised in the same family home that her mother and grandparents lived and was the fourth child of five siblings. She was pre-deceased by her parents and grandparents; brother Daniel who passed away during WWII in 1944 at age 23; brother and sister-in-law Leonard & Sultana Klatt; her partner in crime, sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Gilbert Rollins; and her beloved brother Robert who recently passed away on May 15, 2019.



Bebe is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Kowalski; son Michael (Carol) Zielinski; sister -in-law Kay Klatt; and many nieces and nephews.



Bebe was employed at the former Craftmaster Corporation and the Spitzer Building as an office cleaner. After leaving Craftmaster she looked forward to the picnics held with her former co-workers. She was a personable and fun lady who with husband Danny hosted many memorable parties at their homes on Tecumseh St, Nebraska Ave and Branleigh St. Reading was a favorite pastime and she enjoyed her weekly hair appointments at Em's Beauty Salon in South Toledo, going to casino's to play the Betty Boop slot machines, knitting and sewing.



Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E Alexis Rd with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be given to a . Condolences can be shared with the family at



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 18, 2019