Beatrice J. "Bea" Likens
Beatrice "Bea" J. Likens, 83, of Genoa, Ohio died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. She was born in Toledo on June 8, 1936, the daughter of Stanley and Stella (Zaw) Gozdowski. She married Donald E. Likens and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2003.
Bea is survived by her daughters, Barbara M. Rupp, Linda J. Randolph, and Ludivia M. (Chris) Blossom; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Childers, Patricia Thomas; and brother, Donald Gozdowski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Leonard, Geraldine, Walter, Ronald, Richard, Charles, James, Dolores, and Phillip.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. For a full obituary and to make online condolences, please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019