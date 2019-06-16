Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Beatrice Laverne Pratt


1935 - 2019
Beatrice Laverne Pratt Obituary
Beatrice Laverne Pratt

Beatrice Laverne Pratt, 83 years of Maumee, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Born November 21, 1935 in Elyria, Ohio, she was the daughter Ray and Lillian (Alloway) Schnaak. Beatrice married James R (Jim) Pratt on August 21, 1954 in Painesville, OH.

Bea loved raising her family and the times they spent together. she enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking, camping and fishing.

Surviving are her loving children, Debi (Mike) Billau, Jim (Karen) Pratt, Leslie Berg, Sheri Pratt, Mark Pratt, Kelly (Todd) Corbett, Robert Pratt, and Vicki Pratt. Daughter-in-law, Linda Pratt. 19 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim and son, Michael Pratt.

Memorial contributions to the would be greatly appreciated.

Services will be private, arrangements entrusted with the Pawlak funeral home, Temperance, Michigan.

www.pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
