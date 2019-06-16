|
Beatrice Laverne Pratt
Beatrice Laverne Pratt, 83 years of Maumee, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Born November 21, 1935 in Elyria, Ohio, she was the daughter Ray and Lillian (Alloway) Schnaak. Beatrice married James R (Jim) Pratt on August 21, 1954 in Painesville, OH.
Bea loved raising her family and the times they spent together. she enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking, camping and fishing.
Surviving are her loving children, Debi (Mike) Billau, Jim (Karen) Pratt, Leslie Berg, Sheri Pratt, Mark Pratt, Kelly (Todd) Corbett, Robert Pratt, and Vicki Pratt. Daughter-in-law, Linda Pratt. 19 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim and son, Michael Pratt.
Memorial contributions to the would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be private, arrangements entrusted with the Pawlak funeral home, Temperance, Michigan.
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019