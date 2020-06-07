Beatrice Marguerite SchabelBeatrice Marguerite Schabel, age 89, of Oregon, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 at Orchard Villa. Beatrice was born to William and Gladys (Smith) Metzger on February 10, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio. She was affectionately called "Pete" and is the last of the Schabel's in her generation. Pete was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and married her husband William, February 3, 1951, he preceded her in death July 22, 1983. She worked for State Arial Farm Statistics as a colorist for over 40 years and held many jobs while her children were growing up including telephone surveys, Gladieux Catering and Custom Mold. Pete was a lifetime member of St Thomas Aquinas Church. She enjoyed getting together with her friends and family to play cards and Bunco. Pete was a ceramic artist who sold her work at craft shows and gave them as gifts to family.She is survived by her children, Judith (Gary) Popovitch, Robert (Diane) Schabel, Steven Schabel, Laurie (George) Mendiola and Pamela Schuett; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Gladys Pierson and brother, William Metzger. She was also preceded in death by parents; siblings, James, JoAnn, and John; and son-in-law, Randy Schuett.A viewing will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616 on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until prayers at 10:15 a.m. We will continue on to Mass at Epiphany of Our Lord – St. Thomas, 729 White St. in Toledo at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany of the Lord or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.