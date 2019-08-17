|
Beatrice Myers
Beatrice Myers, age 94, of Swanton, Ohio, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, August 15, 2019. She was born August 26, 1924 in Wauseon, Ohio to William and Ada Mae Hildreth. Beatrice graduated from Lyons High School. On July 25, 1949, she married Melvin Myers. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2010. Beatrice was a member St. Richard Catholic Parish.
Beatrice was a homemaker raising her five children, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She never missed a sporting event involving her grandchildren, and was their biggest fan. She enjoyed word search puzzles, was a remarkable cook, and liked to prepare large meals for her family and friends. She also loved to take rides and view the scenery whenever she was invited. For many years, even leading up to her passing, she loved yard work and flower gardening.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Paul Myers, Robert Myers, Barbara (Gary) Bowser, Debra Myers (Mike Patterson), and Sheri White; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Her only remaining sibling, Colleen, also survives.
Besides her husband, Melvin, Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Bonnie, Ella May, Betty, Donna, Geneva, Neva and her brothers James, Adrian, Lewis, Donald, and Robert.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 19th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Father Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at Marygrove Cemetery at Immaculate Conception on Raab Road.
Special thanks to Mike Patterson, who was like a son to her; Dona Curtis who looked after her needs; Charlie Ronau, and Bonnie and Tom Bollinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 17, 2019