|
|
Beatrice R. Hilarski
Beatrice R. (Blochowski) Hilarski, age 95, of Toledo, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Birchaven Village, Findlay, Ohio. She was born August 26, 1924, in Hamtramck, Michigan, to Louis and Mary (Kupiec) Blochowski. Beatrice worked as a waitress at the former Willows Restaurant for 7 years and then the Hillcrest Hotel for 26 years. In her later years, she did food demonstrations at Meijer Stores, retiring in 2011. Bea dearly loved her family and enjoyed helping to raise 2 of her great-grandchildren. She was blessed with an abundance of good friends and neighbors (especially Sue). Bea enjoyed cooking for her family and having family gatherings for the holidays. She loved to travel in her younger years, especially to Las Vegas. Her daughter Debbie, grand-daughter Jessica, and grandson Jeff helped celebrate her 90th birthday in Vegas.
The widow of Walter Hilarski, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Hilarski; sister, Norma Stone; and brothers, Leonard Blochowski and Michael Braden. Surviving are her daughters, Diane M. Davis and Debra M. Kriner; grandchildren, Michael and Keith Davis, Anne Marie (Nate) Baker, Dr. Jessica (Matt) Reynolds, Jeff (Kim) Brust and Brad Hilarski; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Zachary, Trenton, Devon, Makayla, Paige, Jordan, Austin, Nathan, Joshua, Henry and George; and 2 great-great -grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, beginning at 8:30am at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, where prayers will begin at 9:30 am followed by the funeral mass at 10 am at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff of Birchaven Village for the quality of care provided; especially from those working Gardenia neighborhood. They also want to thank Dr. Mike Manuel and Chaplain Linda and Jim Davison for their care and support. The family suggests memorials be given to the Birchaven Village Activity Department, 15100 Birchaven Lane Findlay, Ohio 45840. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020