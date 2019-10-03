|
|
Beatrice Shalhoup Rooney
Beatrice Shalhoup Rooney passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the Elizabeth Scott Care Center. Bea was born August 31, 1919 to Sadie and Michael Shalhoup. She graduated from Woodward High School. After graduation she worked at the Owens Brush Company, the Schmidt Meat Packing Company and retired from the Water Division of the City of Toledo.
In 1975, she married James Rooney (desc.). Bea has been the Matriarch of the family for the last eighteen years.
Bea was an active member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral, where she held many positions in the Ladies Benevolent Society. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Cathedral.
Bea was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Shalhoup; sisters, Louise Murray, Odema Bassett, Jenna Robinson, and Dorothy Worden; nieces, Gail Meinzer and Molly Meyer; and nephews, Michael and Gregory Shalhoup. She is survived by nieces, Sandra Robinson, Andrea Bassett, Sherry (Carl) Szkudlerek, Kathleen (Patrick) Bassett Hughes, Laurie Sarvo, Donna Adams, Beverly Freeman, and Shelley Jackson; nephew, Alfred Shalhoup; and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at St. George Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd., Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, October 3, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. where Trisagion prayers will begin at 7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be at St. George Cathedral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4th. The burial will be private at Forest Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral or to a .
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Shirley Abdo, for her love and devotion to Aunt Bea these past three years, and also to the nurses and staff of the Elizabeth Scott Community Living Center for their loving care of Aunt Bea.
Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019