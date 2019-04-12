Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beatrice Wiggins


Beatrice Wiggins Obituary
Beatrice Wiggins

Beatrice Wiggins passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory: mother, Margaret Givins; children, Clawzelle Wiggins Jr. and Lucretia Wiggins; 3 grandchildren, Clawzelle Wiggins III, Demonte and Justin; two great grandchildren, Xavier and Emilio Wiggins; 7 brothers and 11 sisters, a a host of family and friends.

Funeral is Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am, preceded by wake at 10:00 am. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 7-9 pm. All services are at The House of Day.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2019
