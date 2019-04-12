|
|
Beatrice Wiggins
Beatrice Wiggins passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory: mother, Margaret Givins; children, Clawzelle Wiggins Jr. and Lucretia Wiggins; 3 grandchildren, Clawzelle Wiggins III, Demonte and Justin; two great grandchildren, Xavier and Emilio Wiggins; 7 brothers and 11 sisters, a a host of family and friends.
Funeral is Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am, preceded by wake at 10:00 am. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 7-9 pm. All services are at The House of Day.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2019